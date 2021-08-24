Shopping

This Kate Spade Satchel is the Perfect Style for Going Back to the Office -- And It's $89 Today

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade back to school
Kate Spade

Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day

Today, we're obsessing over this color-block dome satchel that's accented with a neutral color palette. The medium-sized bag is the chicest work accessory -- plus, its convenient size and shape provides a timeless edge ensuring it will never go out of style.

Payton Colorblock Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade
Payton Colorblock Medium Dome Satchel
This stylish satchel features jacquard lining, snap closure and an interior zip pocket.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $399)

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.

Plus, you don't want to miss their bundle deals. Right now get multiple items in a set for a low price with the promo code MAKEITTWO

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top handbag and satchel picks from the Kate Spade sale below.

Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel
Kate Spade
Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel
Brighten up your handbag collection with this limelight-colored satchel.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $399)
Jackson Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade
Jackson Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Keep it neutral with this colorblock handbag style from Kate Spade.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $379)
Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel
Kate Spade
Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel
This rose smoke-colored style is as chic as it is minimalistic.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $399)
Patrice Satchel
Kate Spade
Patrice Satchel
Keep it sleek with this sharp, black style.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359)
Abbott Small Satchel
Kate Spade
Abbott Small Satchel
If you're going to invest in a nice handbag, at least let it be one as pretty as this coral bag from Kate Spade.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $278)
Patrice Sailing Stripe Satchel
Kate Spade
Patrice Sailing Stripe Satchel
The stripes on this Kate Spade satchel add a refined essence to a classic style.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359)
Payton Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade
Payton Medium Dome Satchel
This bag is as feminine as it is practical.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $399)
Rowe Small Top Zip Satchel
Kate Spade
Rowe Small Top Zip Satchel
Everyone needs a classic black handbag -- and this one is now on sale for $89.
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329)

