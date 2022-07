With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to Lululemon's summer take on the style -- and TikTok's newfound obsession with the Lululemon bag.

As the name might suggest, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment -- and it's easy to see why. The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile -- with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

Last year, the Everywhere Belt Bag started garnering attention online after one TikTok user posted a video of the Lululemon accessory and quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes.

Shop the TikTok-approved Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon. In search of more fashion and beauty inspiration from TikTok? Check out the best Amazon Lululemon lookalikes (according to TikTok), as well as the popular Lululemon inspired Amazon leggings that TikTok loves.

Ahead, check out other chic belt bag styles for Summer 2022 below.

Zorfin Belt Bag Amazon Zorfin Belt Bag This belt bag comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. It's great to use on a travel day when you need to have your credit card, passport and other documents easily accessible. $25 $23 Buy Now

Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack Amazon Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack Invest in a belt bag alternative with this waist pack from Herschel at Amazon. This Waist Pack is available in over 40 different colors and prints. $32 Buy Now

