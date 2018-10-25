This Precious ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Reunion Will Melt Your Cold Heart: Pic!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved family classic Mrs. Doubtfire, and as sad as it is not to see star Robin Williams anymore, several of the film’s original stars got together on Wednesday to celebrate the film's legacy many years later.

Pierce Brosnan, who played Stu the love interest of Sally Field’s Miranda, was reunited with the movie’s children, Lisa Jakub (Lydia), Matthew Lawrence (Chris), and Mara Wilson (Natalie), now all grown up.

The group was filming a reunion special for the Today show next month, and shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the event.

“Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many,” Brosnan wrote on Instagram. “Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories.”

Jakub shared a sweet video of Brosnan showing a photo of the youngsters from the film’s 1993 premiere before panning up to them in real life.

"At the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire. And here we are, we pull back slowly and ta da!” Brosnan says in the clip, showing the kids grown up. "Love you, love you all so much. So good to be part of your lives. I want to get into the picture as well."

"Our stepdad!” Wilson calls him.

In the film, Robin Williams’ character, Daniel, is distraught when he learns his ex-wife, Miranda (Field), is moving on with Stu (Brosnan), and dresses up as nanny Mrs. Doubtfire to convince her to take him back.

Williams tragically passed away in 2014.

