Threadless Sale: 20% Off Sitewide and Face Masks for a Good Cause

Published
Threadless sale 1280
Courtesy of Threadless

Threadless is having a sitewide sale on the online store -- offering up to 20% off across categories. Plus, T-shirts are only $20. 

You'll also find a variety of face masks for both adults and kids. A portion of the proceeds from each Threadless face mask sold will be donated to MedShare, with up to a 500K maximum donation.

Note, the sale excludes skateboards, face masks, Cut & Sew apparel, Sublimation, and gift certificates. No promo code is needed.

Threadless is known for its fun graphic T-shirt styles that feature the artwork of independent artists. In addition to apparel, Threadless offers bags, coffee mugs, home decor and art prints.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks from the Threadless sale.

Purple Haze Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless Purple Haze Face Mask
Threadless
Purple Haze Face Mask
Threadless

A 2-ply polyester tie-dye print mask that’s easy and comfortable to wear.

Disco Ball Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless Disco Ball Face Mask
Threadless Disco Ball Face Mask
Disco Ball Face Mask
Threadless

A fun and festive mask captures the spirit of disco.

MOOD Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless MOOD Face Mask
Threadless
MOOD Face Mask
Threadless

This one size fits most mask aims to fit most moods too.

Flower Power Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless Flower Power Face Mask
Threadless
Flower Power Face Mask
Threadless

This form-fitting mask features a bright and colorful uplifting floral design. 

Purple Paisley Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless Purple Paisely Youth Face Mask
Threadless
Purple Paisley Face Mask
Threadless

This child size mask comes in a pretty purple paisley print, perfect for summer.

Not Fast Not Furious Tote Bag
Threadless
Threadless Not Fast Not Furious Tote Bag
Threadless
Not Fast Not Furious Tote Bag
Threadless

A tote bag featuring a sleepy sloth -- need we say more?

REGULARLY STARTING $20

Not Today T-Shirt
Threadless
Threadless Not Today T-Shirt
Threadless
Not Today T-Shirt
Threadless

This cat is a mood!

REGULARLY $25

Ugh T-Shirt
Threadless
Threadless Ugh T-Shirt
Threadless
Ugh T-Shirt
Threadless

A sassy tee to wear on top of jeans or sweatpants.

REGULARLY $25

Baby Yoda Mug
Threadless
Threadless Baby Yoda Mug
Threadless
Baby Yoda Mug
Threadless

Drinking coffee in a Star Wars Baby Yoda mug is the perfect way to start the day.

REGULARLY $18

Outono Throw Pillow
Threadless
Threadless Outono Throw Pillow
Threadless
Outono Throw Pillow
Threadless

This sunset print throw pillow will add color to your room.

REGULARLY STARTING $25

