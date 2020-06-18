Threadless Sale: 20% Off Sitewide and Face Masks for a Good Cause
Threadless is having a sitewide sale on the online store -- offering up to 20% off across categories. Plus, T-shirts are only $20.
You'll also find a variety of face masks for both adults and kids. A portion of the proceeds from each Threadless face mask sold will be donated to MedShare, with up to a 500K maximum donation.
Note, the sale excludes skateboards, face masks, Cut & Sew apparel, Sublimation, and gift certificates. No promo code is needed.
Threadless is known for its fun graphic T-shirt styles that feature the artwork of independent artists. In addition to apparel, Threadless offers bags, coffee mugs, home decor and art prints.
Check out ET Style's favorite picks from the Threadless sale.
A 2-ply polyester tie-dye print mask that’s easy and comfortable to wear.
A fun and festive mask captures the spirit of disco.
This one size fits most mask aims to fit most moods too.
This form-fitting mask features a bright and colorful uplifting floral design.
This child size mask comes in a pretty purple paisley print, perfect for summer.
A tote bag featuring a sleepy sloth -- need we say more?
This cat is a mood!
A sassy tee to wear on top of jeans or sweatpants.
Drinking coffee in a Star Wars Baby Yoda mug is the perfect way to start the day.
This sunset print throw pillow will add color to your room.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
