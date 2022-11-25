Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult-favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of the brand. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can save on Olaplex shampoo and hair treatments during Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

Olaplex deals are rare but bestsellers like the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 3 Hair Perfector along with more of Olaplex's cleansing, styling and treatment hair products are 20% off. Cult-favorite Olaplex hair products have been used on the tresses of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Emma Stone.

Olaplex is particularly known for their patented bond building technology, which helps rebuild broken bonds that give your hair structure. According to the brand, every Olaplex product features their patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. In other words, Olaplex haircare repairs damaged hair from the inside-out on a molecular level, whether the damage was caused by heat, color treatment, chemical treatment, brushing and weather.

Below, shop all the Black Friday Olaplex deals before Amazon's sale ends this weekend. In the spirit of Black Friday, be sure to check out all the best beauty sales happening right now.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple AirTags Drop to All-Time Low Price for Black Friday

20 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Take Advantage Of Now

Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals: Save $500 on The MacBook Pro

The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is 25% Off

All The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals to Shop Now

Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon

lululemon Black Friday Event: Here's Everything We're Shopping Now

Give Your Bedroom a Refresh During Brooklinen's Black Friday Sale