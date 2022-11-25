TikTok-Famous Olaplex Hair Care Products Are Majorly Marked Down for Black Friday
Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult-favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of the brand. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can save on Olaplex shampoo and hair treatments during Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
Olaplex deals are rare but bestsellers like the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 3 Hair Perfector along with more of Olaplex's cleansing, styling and treatment hair products are 20% off. Cult-favorite Olaplex hair products have been used on the tresses of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Emma Stone.
Get stronger, shinier and smoother hair with the No. 3 Hair Perfector rinse-off hair treatment.
Add the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.
Olaplex is particularly known for their patented bond building technology, which helps rebuild broken bonds that give your hair structure. According to the brand, every Olaplex product features their patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. In other words, Olaplex haircare repairs damaged hair from the inside-out on a molecular level, whether the damage was caused by heat, color treatment, chemical treatment, brushing and weather.
Below, shop all the Black Friday Olaplex deals before Amazon's sale ends this weekend. In the spirit of Black Friday, be sure to check out all the best beauty sales happening right now.
This conditioner will strengthen and add shine to your hair.
Got frizz and flyaways? Tame them with the No. 6 Bond Smoother styling cream.
Restore dry, damaged hair with this deeply moisturizing hair mask.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Apple AirTags Drop to All-Time Low Price for Black Friday
20 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Take Advantage Of Now
Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now
The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals: Save $500 on The MacBook Pro
The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is 25% Off
All The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals to Shop Now
Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon
lululemon Black Friday Event: Here's Everything We're Shopping Now
Give Your Bedroom a Refresh During Brooklinen's Black Friday Sale