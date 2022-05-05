TikTok Is in Love With This $38 Lululemon Belt Bag

With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to Lululemon's spring take on the style -- and TikTok's newfound obsession with the lululemon bag.

As the name might suggest, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment -- and it's easy to see why. The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile -- with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Incorporate a friendly pop of color to your spring and summer styles with this classic Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon. $38 AT LULULEMON Buy Now

Last year, the Everywhere Fleece Bag started garnering attention online after one TikTok user posted a video of the Lululemon accessory and quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes.

"It's giving very much walking in a winter wonderland but make it cute," @blondebaileyyy said in her TikTok video caption.

While the belt bag is plenty alluring for its practicality alone, this particular Lululemon style is also loved by users for its cozy fleece exterior fabric -- which adds a textured layer to any winter ensemble.

Shop the TikTok-approved Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon. In search of more fashion and beauty inspiration from TikTok? Check out the best spring fashion trends (according to TikTok), as well as the Lululemon legging dupes that TikTok loves.

Ahead, check out other chic belt bag styles to shop below.

