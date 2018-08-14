Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are Instagram official!

Gorgeous Nel-Peters, who was crowned Miss Universe 2017, posted a sweet tribute to the baseball star in honor of his 31st birthday on Tuesday.

In a post on her Instagram, the good-looking pair posed for a sun-kissed selfie while standing cheek to cheek.

“Happy Birthday Timmy ❤️,” the 23-year-old South African beauty captioned the photo. “You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives. Have the best day ever!”

Former NFL quarterback Tebow confirmed the two were an item during an interview with ESPN in July.

“She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” the Philippines-born hunk gushed. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

Tebow was previously linked to Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo, in 2015

