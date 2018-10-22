Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Confirm Their Romance With a Kiss

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are official!

The duo -- who were initially linked in September after a fan account on Instagram spotted them out and about -- were spotted kissing in the rain earlier this month in New York City.

Wearing an all-dark look, save a bubblegum pink baseball cap, 22-year Chalamet looked smitten as he planted one on Depp, 19. For her part, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis sported light-wash jeans and a white T-shirt as she tilted her face up to accept the kiss.

In addition to the fan sightings, the pair both attended the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Chalamet also attended Depp’s birthday party back in June. Additionally, the duo is set to co-star in The King, an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Henry IV and Henry V. The flick also stars Robert Pattinson and is due out in 2019.

Back in 2015, Depp opened up about her sexuality as part of The Self Evident Truths Project, which documented people who were “anything but 100% straight.” In the project, Depp revealed that she “falls somewhere on the vast spectrum” when it comes to her sexuality.

In the past, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had a major crush on Chalamet. In February, the 28-year-old actress told ET that the Call Me by Your Name star is “so, so talented and hot,” before confessing that she didn’t realize how young he was.

"Timothee, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?" she said at the time. "[I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."

Chalamet was beyond flattered by the praise, telling ET, “She’s a total legend. She’s an icon amongst young people where it’s tough to have a career at a young age. She’s done that and then some. What an honor, man. I’ve gotten to meet her a couple times. She’s awesome, dude.”

