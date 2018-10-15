Sometimes high scores aren't all you need to go the distance on Dancing With the Stars.

This was the case for Tinashe and her partner Brandon Armstrong, a first-time DWTS pro, when they ended up getting eliminated at the end of Monday's Trio Night.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the "2 On" singer and her partner backstage after the show, and the pair reacted to getting the axe in the fourth week, despite routinely earning some of the highest scores among the contestants.

"I feel like we did our best every week so that's what's really important," the 25-year-old singer shared. "We had fun so that's all that matters. It happens."

Despite not getting the love she needed from viewers at home, the singer was clearly appreciative of her time on the show and of the fans that got her to this point in the competition.

"Thank you to everyone who did vote for us. It was really fun honestly. We appreciate all of the support," she said. "[It's] very humbling, very sweet. It was a great experience so that's really nice of everyone."

On Monday, Tinashe and Brandon earned the second-highest score of the night, a 26 out of 30, for their trio tango -- set to "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" by Pat Benatar -- alongside paralympian and former DWTS finalist Amy Purdy.

Despite their impressive scores and well-received routine, the pair found themselves in jeopardy alongside Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe, and were ultimately eliminated.

Tinashe managed to keep her spirits high as she and Brandon took center stage for their final bow, and were embraced in a big group hug with her fellow cast members.

Before season 27 kicked off, ET caught up with Tinashe and Brandon in the rehearsal studio, and the pair shared their strategy for trying to take home the Mirrorball trophy. Check out the video below to hear more.

