Could the ladies of TLC ever make their Real Housewives of Atlanta debut?

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas sat down with ET's Lauren Zima on Wednesday, where they chatted about their summer tour with Nelly and Flo Rida, but also revealed that they've been asked on multiple occasions to join the Bravo reality show.

"I have," Chilli admitted about being asked to be a part of the series, with T-Boz adding, "I have too, four times."

So would they ever join the ladies of Atlanta? "Heck no," Chilli said.

"I did [a cameo] for Kandi [Burruss] one time," T-Boz said, adding, "This is the thing, I don't play like that. Like, I'm not arguing, I'm too old to be arguing and first of all, I don't argue with nobody I don't care about. If I care about you, I will take the time to do this. But I'm not arguing with no grown women. I'll end up going to jail for real. Like, I don't do that."

Chilli jokingly added, "And I wouldn't be able to bail her out because I would be right there with her."

All in all, the two are just not fans of the series and say they "have a brand to protect and there is just no way" that they would enter that world. For now, T-Boz and Chilli are content with continuing their music careers and giving fans what they want.

During the sit down, the two also touched on their "sister-plus" friendship, where they got emotional about talking about being more than best friends and family.

"We went through everything together, life, death, marriage, divorce, breakups. We have been there through all the hurt you can possibly endure and all the good times. We've had arguments," T-Boz expressed about their 29-year friendship. "We've been through everything that now, in our adult life, it's so much easier. We both have grown a lot."

The "No Scrubs" singers, meanwhile, can't wait to share the stage with Nelly and Flo Rida in August and are ready to take fans down memory lane.

"It's high energy, a lot of dancing. It's a good feeling, you'll feel Left Eye's presence, absolutely," T-Boz teased of what fans can expect. "Everybody leaves feeling good every time. That's what we always hear...Takes you back to a time that makes you reminisce on something that was important to you."

Tickets for TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida's tour are now on sale at LiveNation.com.

For more on TLC, watch below.

