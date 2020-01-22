Lara Jean is caught in the middle of a love triangle and it's about to get a little messy.

ET exclusively debuts the brand new trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Netflix's anticipated sequel to the 2018 breakout teen hit, and in it, everyone's favorite couple, Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), kick off the movie in the honeymoon stage of their relationship.

They're happily dating -- this time, for real -- but it's not all rainbows and butterflies for Lara Jean and Peter, who have to navigate the tangled web of high school hierarchies (he's uber-popular and she's not, as conveyed by the flurry of Valentine's Day cards Peter receives) and the re-emergence of a cute boy from Lara Jean's past, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), who received one of her five love letters in the first film.

"Sometimes I wish my boyfriend was more... anonymous," Lara Jean concedes, as she and her pal, Lucas (Trezzo Mahoro), watch Peter surrounded by love letters at his locker. But Lucas, the good friend that he is, reminds Lara Jean that this comes with the territory and it's not all bad: "Heavy is the head that wears the crown."

But surprise! It's not Peter who has a secret admirer, it's Lara Jean, who unexpectedly receives a love letter one evening from John Ambrose, responding to the one she wrote to him all those years ago. Suddenly, Lara Jean and Peter's love story expands into a love triangle. When Lara Jean finally comes face to face with John Ambrose, it's clear there's a mutual attraction there.

ET was exclusively on the Vancouver set of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You back in May, where Condor and Centineo joked about how the film's leading lady feels juggling two guys. "She likes it!" Centineo said with a laugh, with Condor echoing the sentiment, "I love it. I really, really love it! It's not a bad life to live."

"Remember when you asked me who got the other love letters? And I said someone from Model UN, he's actually volunteering with me," Lara Jean tells Peter in the trailer, whose face falls at the mention of another boy catching her eye. And she's on John Ambrose's mind, who confides in her that he didn't care about "everyone" liking him when he was younger, just her. How romantic!

Things come to a head when Peter and John Ambrose hang out with the rest of their friend circle and John Ambrose begins to tread on Peter's territory, forcing Lara Jean to make a decision: Does she stay with Peter or explore what this new thing is with John Ambrose? Her matters of the heart become all-consuming, as she seeks advice from Stormy (Holland Taylor) and asks her late mother what she would do if faced with this situation.

On set, Fisher confessed that he thinks his beloved character, John Ambrose, is easier on the eyes if one had to pick between him and Peter Kavinsky. "I think that maybe John Ambrose is dreamier. I don't know!" he said. Centineo warned that the love triangle isn't going to be pretty. "What the sequel explores is the fact that relationships can be a lot or difficult, especially when you're in them for real. Some people might not know these things," he said, adding that Lara Jean and Peter's roller-coaster love story is just beginning. "Good luck because it's going to get testy!"

Watch the new trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, exclusively on ET, below.

In November, Condor told ET that Fisher's addition to the cast was sure to stir up some drama.

"He's amazing. He is a disruptive force and really will stress people out because he's so good," Condor said of the former Dancing With the Stars winner.

Despite Fisher's character's arrival complicating things in the romance department for Lara Jean and Peter, Condor has no doubt that fans will "100 percent" fall in love with John Ambrose.

"We can expect a love triangle, which is awesome. So it's gonna shake it up," she teased. "I know everyone loves Peter Kavinsky and Noah. We're gonna shake it up. See what's up."

And last January, Condor revealed to ET the one scene from Jenny Han's second book she hopes makes it into the movie (spoiler alert: it does!) -- and it's all about Lara Jean and John Ambrose.

“I love when Lara Jean and John Ambrose go to the [nursing] home," she said. "I love the snow... that moment when John Ambrose and her are in the snow playing. When I read that, it was romantic to me. Every little girl thinks about a kiss in the snow with someone that they might like. For me, I would love [it] more than anything ‘cause it’s romantic and cute!"

In P.S. I Still Love You, the pivotal moment comes on the heels of Lara Jean and Peter's breakup. An unexpected snowstorm strands Lara Jean and John Ambrose overnight at the nursing home, where Lara Jean volunteers and John Ambrose's grandmother, Stormy, resides. The teens sneak out onto the front lawn to play in the snow, and it's there John Ambrose confesses he would like to kiss her.

"Cinematically, can you imagine how pretty that would be? It would be gorgeous and I want the gorgeous!" Condor said with a laugh. "But yeah, there’s a lot [of scenes]. I’m really excited. I hope I get the script soon because I think it’s going to be even better than the first one.”

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.

