Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Shop 50% Off Lancome, bareMinerals, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeupfragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.

For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, nine different Perricone MD products are on sale and on September 7, seven clean beauty products are a part of the markdown. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.

To score the best beauty deals today, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale. 

Wednesday, September 7

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream
Ulta
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream

Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream by Lancôme is a silky, anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes.

$80$40
Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30
Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30
Ulta
Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30

The dual face cream and sunscreen melts onto skin to act on the key visible signs of aging linked to the loss of collagen: fine lines, wrinkles, elasticity and firmness.

$110$55
bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20
bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Ulta
bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20

Get 24-hour, breathable full coverage this vegan liquid foundation. Made with Papaya Enzyme, it helps to blur pores and imperfections while visibly improving skin's texture over time.

$37$19

