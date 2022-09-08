Shopping

Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Shop 50% Off Tarte, Kate Somerville, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale
Ulta Beauty

The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeupfragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.

For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Kate Somerville's pore-reducing face wash is on sale along with Tarte's mascara that is like lash extensions in a tube. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.

To score the best beauty deals today, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale. 

Thursday, September 8

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Ulta
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Kate's #1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.

$44$22
Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Ulta
Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara

The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.

$24$12
Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant
Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant
Ulta
Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant

Dermalogica's Age Smart Daily Superfoliant exfoliator is a highly-active powder resurfacer that helps deliver smooth skin and fight premature skin aging caused by pollution.

$64$32

Friday, September 9

Saturday, September 10

Sunday, September 11

Monday, September 12

Tuesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 14

Thursday, September 15

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

