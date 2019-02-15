Tom Brady Gets Handsy With Gisele Bunchen in Intimate Selfie

It’s clear that Tom Brady is living the good life following his sixth Super Bowl win with the New England Patriots earlier this month.

On Thursday, the NFL quarterback took to Instagram to share a rare and extremely intimate photo with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.

"My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo tanto amor da minha vida!” he captioned the photo, which translates to: “I love you so much, love of my life.”

In the sexy pic, Brady hugs his wife from behind, grabbing her chest as she laughs while snapping the photo.

Bundchen commented on the photo, “Te amo mais," which translates to, “I love you more.”

The Brazilian model also celebrated the romantic holiday on Instagram, posting a shot of herself hugging her husband with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s day! Te amo!”

Earlier this month, Brady gushed about his wife on Good Morning America following his Super Bowl win.

“I married someone that… I know is my life partner,” he said. “She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world”

