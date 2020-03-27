Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in Los Angeles.

Two weeks after the Hollywood couple revealed that they tested positive for coronavirus, they have returned home. Hanks and Wilson, who had been quarantined in Australia, were photographed smiling wide when spotted in an SUV on Friday. Wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses, the Oscar winner appeared in good spirits while driving the vehicle.

Hanks announced on Instagram on March 11 that he and Wilson were diagnosed with the flu-like virus while he was working on his latest movie. He was the first celebrity to confirm he tested positive.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on his Instagram, in part, at the time. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The two continued to share health updates with their fans, and left the hospital on March 16, five days after announcing their diagnosis.

A source told ET that the longtime couple decided to announce that they tested positive for the virus because "they felt it was the right thing to do."

"They felt it was their social duty to let the public know this disease is spreading," the source said. "They'd been in contact with co-workers, friends and fans, that announcing they had the virus was their way of making sure those who had been in contact with them would know to get tested."

At the beginning of the week, Hanks told his fans that they were feeling better, writing on Facebook: "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone - You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx."

