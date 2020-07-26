Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating their new status! The couple have officially become citizens of Greece!

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed the news over the weekend, sharing a snapshot of himself and wife Mareva Grabowski hanging out with Hanks and Wilson while they held up their new passports.

"@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!" Mitsotakis wrote below a photo of the couple smiling while holding up their new national documents.

Wilson, who is of Greek descent via her mother, Dorothea, discovered the extent of her heritage on an episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

Meanwhile, Hanks revealed back in January that he'd been made an honorary citizen, and celebrated starting off the year as such.

"Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”)," he tweeted at the time.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

Citizenship has reportedly also been extended to Hanks' entire family.

Hanks and Wilson often vacation in the country, and in 2018 Hanks was very vocal about raising awareness and support for disaster relief efforts when a devastating, deadly fire tore through Athens.

Congrats to the happy couple on their new citizenship status!

