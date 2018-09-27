Tom Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors, is taking on the role of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities of all time — Mister Rogers!

On Thursday, Sony Pictures shared a simple image that’s sure to have fans of both men buzzing. In the image, the 62-year-old actor happily sits in the doorway of his trailer with a bound script in his lap while sporting the famed attire -- tan slacks and red cardigan -- of the late host of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

“Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019,” the photo is captioned.

According to The Wrap, the upcoming film, titled You Are My Friend, follows a cynical reporter named Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys) as he writes a profile on the kindhearted kids’ show host. Junod discovers that Rogers’ optimism and compassion is the real deal, forging a longstanding friendship.

Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

This isn’t the only film embracing Mister Rogers’ legacy. Earlier this year, the Morgan Neville documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? was released chronicling just how daring and new the man’s ethos and show actually were.

Hanks can next be seen in Greyhound, the story of an Allied convoy attempting the cross the North Atlantic during WWII while being pursued by German U-boats. Hanks plays the fleet’s commander, Ernest Krause, according to Variety.

