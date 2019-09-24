Tom Hanks To Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award At Golden Globes

Tom Hanks will be receiving at very special honor at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The acclaimed 63-year-old actor will be getting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the prestigious ceremony, celebrating his contributions to film and television. Named after the legendary director, previous winners of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Hollywood greats including Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney and more.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks," Lorenzo Soria, HFPA President, said in a statement. "For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director."

Hanks, an eight-time Golden Globe winner, could also be attending the awards show as a nominee, if his take on kids show host Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood wins over the HFPA.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Hanks at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he discussed how Mr. Rogers differs from the numerous other real-life men he's portrayed.

He said what those individuals "had was a moment in which they were trying to achieve something that was of stellar importance."

"Certainly Walt Disney, Charlie Wilson, when I played Charlie Wilson, and a number of other real people," he explained of his roles in Saving Mr. Banks and Charlie Wilson's War. "I think Mr. Fred Rogers is the first person I've played that is not undergoing the great crisis of their business or their lives."

Hanks added, "Walt Disney wanted to get a movie made [in Saving Mr. Banks], Sully had to save 156 people [in Sully], Charlie Wilson's War, he wanted to go to bat with the Soviet Union. Mr. Rogers doesn't want anything, except maybe for people to understand themselves and the world a little bit better, so that's a different kind of gig."

Nominees for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. PT. The awards show itself will air on Jan. 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

GET MORE AWARDS SEASON UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Hanks on Why Mister Rogers Isn't Like Other Real People He's Played (Exclusive)

Why Tom Hanks Just Jokingly Declared Bruce Willis His 'Nemesis' (Exclusive)

Tom Holland Says Getting Acting Lesson From Tom Hanks Was 'Stressful' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery