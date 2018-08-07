Tom Hardy thinks very highly of Prince Harry.

The 40-year-old The Revenant actor briefly discussed his relationship with the red-headed royal during a new interview with Esquire released on Tuesday. Hardy and his wife, Charlotte Riley, were among the slew of celebrities that attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Many were curious about the actor's ties to the couple, but Hardy has known Harry for quite some time.

When asked how he landed the coveted invite, all Hardy replied was "It's deeply private." He did, however, add that "Harry is a f**king legend.”

In 2010, Hardy became an ambassador for The Prince Trust, Prince Charles' charity that helps disadvantaged young people. "I became an Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust to show my support for its work with tens of thousands of disadvantaged young people every year," the British actor expressed in a statement when joining the charity. "It’s so important to me that they get the life-changing second chance that I had."

Harry and Hardy have since kept in touch and been spotted reuniting at various polo events over the last years.

When The Revenant was released last year, the cast and crew also got to meet Harry at the London world premiere.

Elsewhere in the Esquire interview, Hardy opened up about how turning 40 has changed how he feels about his career.

"You’ve summited Everest. It’s a miracle that you’ve made it anywhere near the f**king mountain, let alone climbed it," he explained. "Do you want to go all the way back and do it again? Or do you want to get off the mountain and go f**king find a beach? What is it that draws you to the craft? At this age, I don’t know anymore. I’ve kind of had enough. If I’m brutally honest, I want to go on with my life.”

Hardy, however, still has a handful of movies coming up, including Venom. The actor shares that he asked his 10-year-old son, Louis, for information on the comic-book villain.

“I spoke to the only person I could really trust in this environment: my older boy," he shares. "[My son] was a huge influence on me doing the role."

See Hardy as the Spider-Man villain in the film's trailer below.

