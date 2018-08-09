Tom Hardy fans, stop what you’re doing!

Director Josh Trank just posted a new photo of the 40-year-old actor -- except he’s not his usual dashing self. Instead, the leading mean is pale, covering in wrinkles and sporting a receding hairline. Additionally, Hardy is dressed in ‘40s sleep attire, complete with a blue-and-grey silk robe. And finally, we can’t forget the stogie hanging out of the corner of his mouth.

The photo is a first look at Trank’s upcoming biopic Fonzo, centered around the notorious businessman and hustler Al Capone’s troubled years after getting released from Alcatraz in 1939. Naturally, Hardy is taking on the role of the aging hoodlum as he returns to domesticity and confronts his violent past.

In the image, Hardy’s Capone is surrounded by a room full of people, and he appears to be under a spotlight. Are all these people real or ghosts from his past? He isn’t exactly dressed for entertaining.

The upcoming film, which has no release date yet, is Trank’s first project since 2015’s Fantastic Four, which was plagued with bad press and worse returns at the box office.

Fonzo also stars Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Matt Dillon and Kyle MacLachlan.

Get more news on Hardy in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Hardy Says He Has a 'Deeply Private' Relationship With Prince Harry

Tom Hardy Reveals Whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man Appears in 'Venom'

NEW 'Venom' Trailer! Tom Hardy Brings Major Chills With Freaky Transformation

Related Gallery