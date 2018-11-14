Tom Hiddleston Posts Cryptic Teaser With Loki TV Show in the Works

Tom Hiddleston has a mysterious new project in the works!



On Wednesday, the Avengers: Infinity War star shared a tweet, just his second this year, featuring a short dramatic clip of himself that has fans everywhere hotly speculating.



In the video, the 37-year-old thespian strolls through a beautifully lit London tunnel littered with trash cans and covered in graffiti. Warm tones play as he strolls ever closer to the camera, coming into focus. He’s wearing a white-collared shirt and jacket and looking positively downcast. In the end, he begins to cry as the word “Betrayal” appears.



The timing of this post is particularly important because Hiddleston has signed on to reprise Loki, the Marvel character who seemed to die in Infinity War, for an upcoming Disney Plus series. However, nothing about this clip nods to the TV show, the only project on the actor's horizon.



The prevailing fan theory is that he is planning on starring in an adaptation of Harold Pinter’s play Betrayal; whether it is a new stage production or a film is anyone’s guess.

Just last month, Hiddleston appeared at a London gala (wearing the exact same ensemble as in the video) honoring the revered playwright.



“Pinter’s writing really stood out as something else, something different, something lean and spare, and with a very distinctive voice that kept drawing me back,” he said in an interview at the gathering. “But I think the reason he had such an impact on our cultural landscape and the reason there’s a theater with his name on it is because of the breadth and range of his writing. That he could be funny and profound and absurd and honest and real.”



Betrayal tells the story of a years-spanning affair in the 1970s between a married man and woman, but told non-chronologically.

Time will tell if all this speculation is accurate.



