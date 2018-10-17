Last we saw Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War he was, well, not feeling so good. Yet, as heartbreaking as it was watching Peter Parker turn to you-know-what after you-know-who snapped his fingers, our friendly neighborhood webslinger will be back onscreen in Spider-Man: Far From Home next summer, and Holland announced on Instagram that filming has officially wrapped.

"Walking into our last day like...." he captioned a paparazzi shot from set, a spoiler-free photo of himself in a white T-shirt and shades. But as Holland is wont to do, he had to let slip some scoop about the sequel, mainly a first look at his brand-spankin' new Spidey suit.

"Halfway through our last day," Holland wrote alongside a subsequent shot of himself in full Spider-Man regalia, swinging around a pole in a black-and-red version of his supersuit. You get a better look at it in a third photo of Holland with Zendaya, captioned, "THATS A WRAP."

While the movie wrapped filming in New York City, Far From Home is rumored to revolve around a class trip to Europe, as the movie was shot on location in London, Prague and Venice, with a cast consisting of many of Peter's classmates, including M.J. (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori). Marisa Tomei also returns as Aunt May, as does Jon Watts as director.

Whereas Spider-Man: Homecoming featured Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in a supporting role, the sequel opts for two other familiar faces: Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, both of whom met a fate similar to Peter after the credits of Infinity War. Jake Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, will reportedly join the MCU as classic Spider-Man foe Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

