Tony Awards 2019: How to Watch, Who’s Presenting & More!

The best of Broadway will be honored on Sunday at the 2019 Tony Awards. Recognizing the top shows and performers of the 2018-19 season, this year’s ceremony will see celebrities including Darren Criss and Audra McDonald present awards in such categories as Best Play and Best Revival of a Musical.

With just days to go until the winners are announced, here’s ET’s lowdown on this year’s ceremony.

When are the 2019 Tony Awards?

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 8.00 p.m. The ceremony is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

How to watch.

The show will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on CBS. It can also be watched online with CBS All Access (a free one-week trial is available for first-time subscribers).

Where to watch with ET.

Who’s hosting?

The Late Late Show host and Carpool Karaoke king James Corden will host the ceremony. Corden is a Tony Award winner himself, for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his 2012 performance in One Man, Two Guvnors. He previously hosted the 2016 ceremony, which nabbed an Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Program.

Who’s presenting?

This year’s presenters include Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Michael Shannon. Additional celebrity presenters are expected to be announced.

Who’s performing?

Performers are yet to be announced, however, it’s likely the nominees for Best Musical (Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsie) will grace the stage.

Who’s nominated?

The nominees were announced by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon at the New York Public Library for Performing Arts at Lincoln Center on April 30. With 14 nominations, Hadestown is the most recognized new musical, while The Ferryman is the most nominated original play with nine nods. Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of the Temptations received 12 nominations. Hollywood stars up for awards include Annette Bening for All My Sons, Bryan Cranston for Network and Jeff Daniels for To Kill a Mockingbird. See the full list of nominees here.

