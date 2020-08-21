Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Big Summer Sale this summer. Enjoy up to 62% off on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbags, dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, and shoes.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from Amazon this summer.

Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Amazon Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. This style is 20% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $75 $60 at Amazon

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs PAVOI Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs PAVOI These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $34.95 at Amazon

Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings Kate Spade New York Amazon Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Small Stud Glitter Earrings are faceted stud earrings in four-prong settings. These are not tiny studs but they’re perfect for women who love sparkle and girly things. These earrings are currently 40% off the retail price. ORIGINAL $99 $38 from Amazon

Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Fossil Amazon Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Fossil This stainless steel gold tone necklace from Fossil has 16" x 2" box chain necklace and a white mother of pearl heart charm. REGULARLY $58 $27.23 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $37.20 at Amazon

Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott Amazon Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott The Kendra Scott Alex Drop Earrings are gold and white mother of pearl. This style comes in 12 different options for the stones. These drop earrings at 27% off now at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $55 $39.97 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen Amazon Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen This Skagen silver-tone open-ended bangle bracelet features two metal strands—one of which is organically shaped and accented by crystals. Get this bracelet for 62% off the retail price at the Amazon sale. REGULARLY $70 Starting at $26.94

Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand Amazon Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. This Lucky Brand necklace is 41% off at Amazon, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $39 $27.30 from Amazon

