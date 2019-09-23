Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Are Totally Twinning in This Throwback Pic

Tori Spelling is still a mommy’s girl when it comes to her fashion influences!

The BH90210 star shared how much she admires her mom Candy Spelling’s “ultimate chic” style in an Instagram post in honor of Candy’s 74th birthday.

With their blonde locks piled high on their heads, the pair had matching rosy cheeks, pink lips, choppy bangs and blingy necklaces in the twinning throwback photo.

“Happy Birthday to my Mommy...” Tori, 46, captioned the photo. “I love this pic of me and my mom @candyspelling twinning! I loved my moms style growing up. I used to watch her do her makeup, pick out her outfits, and add her accessories every time she got ready. She was my style icon! The ultimate chic woman! Here I am trying to emulate her!”

“I adore this woman,” the actress continued. “She is not just a beautiful woman but a smart cookie! Love your creativity and all that do as an amazing broadway producer! And, she is a kind and heartfelt philanthropist. Yep, my mom and grandma to my kiddos is a triple threat! Love you, Mommy!”

Although the pair have had a turbulent relationship in the past, they appear to have mended their mother-daughter bond in recent years.

In August, Tori said their relationship was “really good right now,” when asked by an audience member on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

For Candy’s previous birthday in 2018, Tori shared another throwback photo of the two and gushed, “I am a strong woman because of you.”

Candy also threw Tori a baby shower for her fifth pregnancy in 2017.

Meanwhile, with Tori having wrapped up Fox’s recent BH90210 reboot, fans have launched a petition for the revival to continue with a second season.

See more on the actress and BH90210 below.

