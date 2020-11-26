Tory Burch Black Friday 2020: Save Up to 30% on Full Priced & 60% on Sales Items
Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch Black Friday sale! Tory Burch, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.
At the Tory Burch Black Friday sale, you'll get a discount of up to 30% on full-priced items and 60% on sales items when you spend $250+ with code THANKS. This Black Friday sale includes must-have designer additions to your closet -- think colorful totes, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns.
Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a five-pack face mask set for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Shop the entire Tory Burch Black Friday sale and see our favorite finds below.
See all sale items at Tory Burch.
