Tory Burch Black Friday 2020: Save Up to 30% on Full Priced & 60% on Sales Items

By ETonline Staff
tory burch sale
Courtesy of Tory Burch

Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch Black Friday sale! Tory Burch, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.

At the Tory Burch Black Friday sale, you'll get a discount of up to 30% on full-priced items and 60% on sales items when you spend $250+ with code THANKS. This Black Friday sale includes must-have designer additions to your closet -- think colorful totes, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns. 

Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a five-pack face mask set for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Shop the entire Tory Burch Black Friday sale and see our favorite finds below.

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has been marked down to $219, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $378
Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
This Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag is crafted in matte coated canvas with a stripe down the middle. The double-link print makes this an iconic Tory Burch purse.
REGULARLY $228
Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Right now you can save almost $200 on the chic Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel.
REGULARLY $498
Fleming Soft Clutch
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Clutch
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch is made with the softest leather out there. This handbag is crafted with diamond quilting and an embossed bombé double ‘T’ logo.
REGULARLY $398
Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
This Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag is on sale for a whopping $149 off the retail price. 
ORIGINALLY $398
Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
This versatile pair of black pointed-toe pumps is the no. 1 seller among ET Style readers.
REGULARLY $298
Perry Nylon Zip Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Nylon Zip Backpack
Tory Burch
Perry Nylon Zip Backpack
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Perry Nylon Zip Backpack contains a front zip front pocket and color contrasting details throughout the backpack.
REGULARLY $248
Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch
This Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag is a steal at $169.
REGULARLY $228
Wire-Bridge Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Wire-Bridge Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Wire-Bridge Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Look cool wherever you go with these modern sunglasses. Bonus: They come with a protective case so they don't get smashed when not in use.
REGULARLY $170
Square Acetate Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Square Acetate Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Square Acetate Sunglasses
Tory Burch
An elegant yet glamorous pair of square-shaped Tory Burch sunglasses.
REGULARLY $155
McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for half off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $398
Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Part of the classics, this Tory Burch convertible shoulder bag is both practical and stylish.
REGULARLY $398
Howell Court Printed Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneaker
Tory Burch
Howell Court Printed Sneaker
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970s tennis shoe with embroidered flowers. They feature prints designed by artist Francesca DiMattio
Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Tory Burch
Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Tory Burch
Stylish loafers to wear on the course. The studded rubber soles offer great traction.
REGULARLY $248
Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
A two-tone pump with rounded toe, gold-lined block heel and '60s-inspired flair.
REGULARLY $298
Printed Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Printed Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Lightweight flip-flops with printed footbed. Choose from eight colors.
REGULARLY $58
Printed Twill Silk Blouse
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse
Tory Burch
Printed Twill Silk Blouse
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse is a retro-chic 1970s throwback.
REGULARLY $398
Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
The Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in three fun shades, including Bright Carnation.
REGULARLY $278
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
The Tory Sport Color-Block Lace-Up Boots will keep you feeling warm and looking sporty. They're made with suede, lined with polar fleece and finished with leather mudguard. 
REGULARLY $298
Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover
Tory Burch
Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover
Tory Burch
This Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover from Tory Sport features white reflective tape detailing. It is made from structural mesh to help keep you cool during your workouts.
REGULARLY $148
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
These must-have Tory Burch ballet flats are chic and classic.
REGULARLY $198
Ines Wedge Slide
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ines Wedge Slide
Tory Burch
Ines Wedge Slide
Tory Burch
A chic wedge slide boasting Tory Burch's iconic logo.
REGULARLY $248

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

