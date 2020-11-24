Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch Black Friday sale! Tory Burch, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.

At the Tory Burch Black Friday sale, you'll get a discount of up to 30% on full-priced items and 60% on sales items when you spend $250+ with code THANKS. This Black Friday sale includes must-have designer additions to your closet -- think colorful totes, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a five-pack face mask set for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Shop the entire Tory Burch Black Friday sale and see our favorite finds below.

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch The Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has been marked down to $219, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $219 at Tory Burch

Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag is crafted in matte coated canvas with a stripe down the middle. The double-link print makes this an iconic Tory Burch purse. REGULARLY $228 $169 at Tory Burch

Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Right now you can save almost $200 on the chic Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel. REGULARLY $498 $319 at Tory Burch

Fleming Soft Clutch Tory Burch Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch Tory Burch The Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch is made with the softest leather out there. This handbag is crafted with diamond quilting and an embossed bombé double ‘T’ logo. REGULARLY $398 $279 at Tory Burch

Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag is on sale for a whopping $149 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $398 $239 at Tory Burch

Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump Tory Burch Tory Burch Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump Tory Burch This versatile pair of black pointed-toe pumps is the no. 1 seller among ET Style readers. REGULARLY $298 $209 at Tory Burch

Perry Nylon Zip Backpack Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Nylon Zip Backpack Tory Burch The Tory Burch Perry Nylon Zip Backpack contains a front zip front pocket and color contrasting details throughout the backpack. REGULARLY $248 $211 at Tory Burch

Ella Printed Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag is a steal at $169. REGULARLY $228 $169 at Tory Burch

Wire-Bridge Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Wire-Bridge Sunglasses Tory Burch Look cool wherever you go with these modern sunglasses. Bonus: They come with a protective case so they don't get smashed when not in use. REGULARLY $170 $119 at Tory Burch

Square Acetate Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Square Acetate Sunglasses Tory Burch An elegant yet glamorous pair of square-shaped Tory Burch sunglasses. REGULARLY $155 $109 at Tory Burch

McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for half off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $398 $199 at Tory Burch

Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Part of the classics, this Tory Burch convertible shoulder bag is both practical and stylish. REGULARLY $398 $269 at Tory Burch

Howell Court Printed Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneaker Tory Burch These Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970s tennis shoe with embroidered flowers. They feature prints designed by artist Francesca DiMattio $228 at Tory Burch

Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer Tory Burch Tory Burch Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer Tory Burch Stylish loafers to wear on the course. The studded rubber soles offer great traction. REGULARLY $248 $159 at Tory Burch

Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump Tory Burch Tory Burch Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump Tory Burch A two-tone pump with rounded toe, gold-lined block heel and '60s-inspired flair. REGULARLY $298 $219 at Tory Burch

Printed Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch Lightweight flip-flops with printed footbed. Choose from eight colors. REGULARLY $58 $39 at Tory Burch

Printed Twill Silk Blouse Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Twill Silk Blouse Tory Burch The Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse is a retro-chic 1970s throwback. REGULARLY $398 $149 at Tory Burch

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch The Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in three fun shades, including Bright Carnation. REGULARLY $278 $189 at Tory Burch

Color-Block Lace-Up Boots Tory Burch Tory Burch Color-Block Lace-Up Boots Tory Burch The Tory Sport Color-Block Lace-Up Boots will keep you feeling warm and looking sporty. They're made with suede, lined with polar fleece and finished with leather mudguard. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Tory Burch

Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover Tory Burch Tory Burch Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover Tory Burch This Reflective-Stripe Quarter-Zip Pullover from Tory Sport features white reflective tape detailing. It is made from structural mesh to help keep you cool during your workouts. REGULARLY $148 $89 at Tory Burch

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These must-have Tory Burch ballet flats are chic and classic. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Tory Burch

Ines Wedge Slide Tory Burch Tory Burch Ines Wedge Slide Tory Burch A chic wedge slide boasting Tory Burch's iconic logo. REGULARLY $248 $149 at Tory Burch

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

