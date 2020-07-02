Now's the time for extra savings at Tory Burch! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating summer with a big sale.

At the Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale, you can take an extra 30% off sale styles when you use promo code EXTRA30 at checkout, meaning certain items will be up to 70% off. You'll get a discount on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Printed Ruffle Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Ruffle Dress Tory Burch REGULARLY $358 $175 at Tory Burch

A breezy ruffled sundress perfect for warm summer days.

Ella Puffer Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Puffer Tote Tory Burch REGULARLY $298 $147 at Tory Burch

This tote is made of lightweight satin with oversized, cloud-soft quilting, perfect for all your essentials.

Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch REGULARLY $278 $133 at Tory Burch

A dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe.

Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch REGULARLY $58 $28 at Tory Burch

These fun flip-flops feature a graphic footbed and printed straps.

Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Wristlet Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Wristlet Tory Burch REGULARLY $148 $70 at Tory Burch

Perfect for summer, this wristlet is embroidered with 3D daisies.

Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set Tory Burch REGULARLY $278 $133 at Tory Burch

A four-piece set for carrying beauty products on the go or stashing them in style in your bathroom.

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch REGULARLY $448 $202 at Tory Burch

A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster.

Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings Tory Burch Tory Burch Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings Tory Burch REGULARLY $138 $84 at Tory Burch

Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session.

Sign up for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Roberts Wears Tory Burch After Pregnancy Announcement

Save Up to 70% on Dresses at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Huge Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale from Kate Spade, Tory Bur

The Best Travel Essentials We've Seen at the Amazon Summer Sale