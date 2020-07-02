Shopping

Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale: Up to 70% Off Totes, Sandals, Dresses and More

tory burch sale
Courtesy of Tory Burch

Now's the time for extra savings at Tory Burch! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating summer with a big sale.

At the Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale, you can take an extra 30% off sale styles when you use promo code EXTRA30 at checkout, meaning certain items will be up to 70% off. You'll get a discount on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns. 

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Printed Ruffle Dress
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Ruffle Dress
Tory Burch
Printed Ruffle Dress
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $358

A breezy ruffled sundress perfect for warm summer days.

Ella Puffer Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Puffer Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Puffer Tote
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $298

This tote is made of lightweight satin with oversized, cloud-soft quilting, perfect for all your essentials.

Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $278

A dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe.

Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $58

These fun flip-flops feature a graphic footbed and printed straps.

Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Wristlet
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Wristlet
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Wristlet
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $148

Perfect for summer, this wristlet is embroidered with 3D daisies.

Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set
Tory Burch
Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set
Tory Burch
Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $278

A four-piece set for carrying beauty products on the go or stashing them in style in your bathroom.

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch
Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch
Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $448

A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster.

Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Tory Burch
Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Tory Burch
Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $138

Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session.

