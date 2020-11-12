Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 40% on Fall Handbags, Shoes Clothing and Accessories
Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch sale! For the first time since June, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.
At the Tory Burch sale, you'll get a discount of up to 40% on must-have designer additions to your closet -- think colorful totes, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns.
Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a five-pack face mask set for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Shop the entire Tory Burch sale and see our favorite finds below.
See all sale items at Tory Burch.
