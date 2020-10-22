Shopping

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 40% on Shoes, Handbags, Clothing and Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Courtesy of Tory Burch

Now's the time for extra savings at Tory Burch! For the first time since June, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.

At the Tory Burch sale, you'll get a discount of up to 40% on must-have designer additions to your closet -- think colorful totes, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns. 

Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a five-pack face mask set for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Shop the entire Tory Burch sale and see our favorite finds below.

Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag is crafted in matte coated canvas with a stripe down the middle. The double-link print makes this an iconic Tory Burch purse.

REGULARLY $228

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has been marked down to $219, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $378

Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch

Right now you can save almost $200 on the chic Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel.

REGULARLY $498

Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch
Color-Block Lace-Up Boots
Tory Burch

The Tory Sport Color-Block Lace-Up Boots will keep you feeling warm and looking sporty. They're made with suede, lined with polar fleece and finished with leather mudguard. 

REGULARLY $298

Ella Webbing Patchwork Micro Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Webbing Patchwork Micro Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Webbing Patchwork Micro Tote Bag
Tory Burch

The Ella Webbing Patchwork Micro Tote Bag is one of Tory Burch's best loved bags. This unique tote features vintage-inspired ribbons on canvas and has a zip top and two handles for carrying as well as a removable crossbody strap.

REGULARLY $328

Wire-Bridge Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Wire-Bridge Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Wire-Bridge Sunglasses
Tory Burch

Look cool wherever you go with these modern sunglasses. Bonus: They come with a protective case so they don't get smashed when not in use.

REGULARLY $170

McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for half off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $398

Printed Twill Silk Blouse
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse
Tory Burch
Printed Twill Silk Blouse
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse is a retro-chic 1970s throwback.

REGULARLY $398

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in three fun shades, including Bright Carnation.

REGULARLY $278

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These must-have Tory Burch ballet flats are chic and classic.

REGULARLY $198

Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch

Tory Burch will not be making a profit on face mask sales. The $35 price includes the cost to produce and a $10 donation that will be divided between International Medical Corps and Tory Burch Foundation with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization.

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

