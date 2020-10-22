Now's the time for extra savings at Tory Burch! For the first time since June, the celeb-favorite women's fashion brand has added new sale styles including shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories.

At the Tory Burch sale, you'll get a discount of up to 40% on must-have designer additions to your closet -- think colorful totes, stylish sunglasses, chic dresses and more. Plus, enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Like many other fashion brands, Tory Burch offers a five-pack face mask set for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Shop the entire Tory Burch sale and see our favorite finds below.

Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag is crafted in matte coated canvas with a stripe down the middle. The double-link print makes this an iconic Tory Burch purse. REGULARLY $228 $169 at Tory Burch

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch The Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has been marked down to $219, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $219 at Tory Burch

Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Right now you can save almost $200 on the chic Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel. REGULARLY $498 $299 at Tory Burch

Color-Block Lace-Up Boots Tory Burch Tory Burch Color-Block Lace-Up Boots Tory Burch The Tory Sport Color-Block Lace-Up Boots will keep you feeling warm and looking sporty. They're made with suede, lined with polar fleece and finished with leather mudguard. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Tory Burch

Ella Webbing Patchwork Micro Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Webbing Patchwork Micro Tote Bag Tory Burch The Ella Webbing Patchwork Micro Tote Bag is one of Tory Burch's best loved bags. This unique tote features vintage-inspired ribbons on canvas and has a zip top and two handles for carrying as well as a removable crossbody strap. REGULARLY $328 $199 at Tory Burch

Wire-Bridge Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Wire-Bridge Sunglasses Tory Burch Look cool wherever you go with these modern sunglasses. Bonus: They come with a protective case so they don't get smashed when not in use. REGULARLY $170 $119 at Tory Burch

McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for half off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $398 $199 at Tory Burch

Printed Twill Silk Blouse Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Twill Silk Blouse Tory Burch The Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse is a retro-chic 1970s throwback. REGULARLY $398 $149 at Tory Burch

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch The Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in three fun shades, including Bright Carnation. REGULARLY $278 $189 at Tory Burch

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These must-have Tory Burch ballet flats are chic and classic. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Tory Burch

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

