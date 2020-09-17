Shopping

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Handbags, Clothes, and Shoes

By ETonline Staff
tory burch sale
Courtesy of Tory Burch

Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch sale! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.

At the Tory Burch sale you'll get a discount up to 65% off on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns. 

Tory Burch now offers cloth face masks. Pre-order the face mask set, which includes five printed masks, for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale.

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has just been marked down even further to $219 (while supplies last).

ORIGINALLY $378

Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink and black. This bowler bag is available for 40% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale.

ORIGINALLY $498

McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for $199 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $398

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black.

ORIGINALLY $278

Ella Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch

The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag. Take $159 off this handbag, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $398

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are chic and classic.

REGULARLY $198

Printed Twill Silk Blouse
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse
Tory Burch
Printed Twill Silk Blouse
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse is definitely a 1970's chic retro throwback.

REGULARLY $398

Howell Court Floral Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneaker
Tory Burch
Howell Court Floral Sneaker
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970's tennis shoe with embroidered flowers.

REGULARLY $228

Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch

Tory Burch will not be making a profit on face mask sales. The $35 price includes the cost to produce and a $10 donation that will be divided between International Medical Corps and Tory Burch Foundation with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization.

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

