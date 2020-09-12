Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing
Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch sale! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.
At the Tory Burch sale you'll get a discount up to 65% off on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.
Tory Burch now offers cloth face masks. Pre-order the face mask set, which includes five printed masks, for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.
This Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has just been marked down even further to $219 (while supplies last).
This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink and black. This bowler bag is available for 40% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale.
The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for $199 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black.
The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag. Take $159 off this handbag, while supplies last.
These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are chic and classic.
This Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse is definitely a 1970's chic retro throwback.
Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970's tennis shoe with embroidered flowers.
Tory Burch will not be making a profit on face mask sales. The $35 price includes the cost to produce and a $10 donation that will be divided between International Medical Corps and Tory Burch Foundation with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization.
See all sale items at Tory Burch.
