Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% on Handbags, Clothes and Shoes

Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch sale! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.

At the Tory Burch sale you'll get a discount up to 65% off on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Tory Burch now offers cloth face masks. Pre-order the face mask set, which includes five printed masks, for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale.

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has just been marked down even further to $219 (while supplies last). ORIGINALLY $378 $219 at Tory Burch

Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink and black. This bowler bag is available for 40% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale. ORIGINALLY $498 $299 at Tory Burch

McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for $199 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $199 at Tory Burch

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black. ORIGINALLY $278 $189 at Tory Burch

Ella Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag. Take $159 off this handbag, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $239 at Tory Burch

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are chic and classic. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Tory Burch

Printed Twill Silk Blouse Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Twill Silk Blouse Tory Burch This Tory Burch Printed Silk Twill Blouse is definitely a 1970's chic retro throwback. REGULARLY $398 $99 at Tory Burch

Howell Court Floral Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970's tennis shoe with embroidered flowers. REGULARLY $228 $139 at Tory Burch

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

