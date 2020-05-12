Shopping

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Sandals, Dresses, Bags and More

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Now's the time to save at Tory Burch -- even on new styles from the popular women's brand.

Right now, you can take up to 40% off designer items across all categories, including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, jewelry, Tory Sport and swimwear.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session.

REGULARLY $138

Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack
Add some serious style to your next walk, hike or bike ride.

REGULARLY $298

Gemini Link Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Don't step outside without a pair of chic sunglasses.

REGULARLY $180

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote
This multitasking tote is made from Italian pebbled leather and has contrast-color eclectic details throughout, including hand-painted raw edges. The center zip pocket fits a 13-inch laptop.

REGULARLY $348

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $448

Miller Sandal, Metallic Leather
Tory Burch sandals should be a staple in every warm-weather wardrobe.

REGULARLY $198

