Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Sandals, Dresses, Bags and More

Now's the time to save at Tory Burch -- even on new styles from the popular women's brand.

Right now, you can take up to 40% off designer items across all categories, including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, jewelry, Tory Sport and swimwear.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings Tory Burch Tory Burch Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings Tory Burch Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session. REGULARLY $138 $119 at Tory Burch

Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack Tory Burch Add some serious style to your next walk, hike or bike ride. REGULARLY $298 $209 at Tory Burch

Gemini Link Cat-Eye Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link Cat-Eye Sunglasses Tory Burch Don't step outside without a pair of chic sunglasses. REGULARLY $180 $129 at Tory Burch

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Tory Burch This multitasking tote is made from Italian pebbled leather and has contrast-color eclectic details throughout, including hand-painted raw edges. The center zip pocket fits a 13-inch laptop. REGULARLY $348 $239 at Tory Burch

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $448 $269 at Tory Burch

Miller Sandal, Metallic Leather Tory Burch Tory Burch Miller Sandal, Metallic Leather Tory Burch Tory Burch sandals should be a staple in every warm-weather wardrobe. REGULARLY $198 $149 at Tory Burch

