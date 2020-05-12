Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Sandals, Dresses, Bags and More
Now's the time to save at Tory Burch -- even on new styles from the popular women's brand.
Right now, you can take up to 40% off designer items across all categories, including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, jewelry, Tory Sport and swimwear.
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.
Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session.
Add some serious style to your next walk, hike or bike ride.
Don't step outside without a pair of chic sunglasses.
This multitasking tote is made from Italian pebbled leather and has contrast-color eclectic details throughout, including hand-painted raw edges. The center zip pocket fits a 13-inch laptop.
A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster.
Tory Burch sandals should be a staple in every warm-weather wardrobe.
