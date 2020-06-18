Shopping

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 60% Off on Totes, Sandals, Dresses and More with Semi-Annual Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
tory burch sale
Courtesy of Tory Burch

Now's the time to save at Tory Burch -- even on new fashion styles from the popular women's brand.

Right now, you can take up to 60% off designer items from the Tory Burch collection. You'll get a sale discount on must-have additions to your closet including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory sport with the Semi-Annual sale. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns. You'll also get an extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Printed Ruffle Dress
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Ruffle Dress
Tory Burch
Printed Ruffle Dress
Tory Burch

A breezy ruffled sundress perfect for warm summer days.

REGULARLY $358

Ella Mini Puffer Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Mini Puffer Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Mini Puffer Tote
Tory Burch

This tote is made of lightweight satin with oversized, cloud-soft quilting, perfect for all your essentials.

REGULARLY $278

Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch

A dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe.

REGULARLY $278

Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop
Tory Burch

These flip-flops feature a wedge sole and the season’s vibrant floral prints. 

REGULARLY $78

Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Mini Bag
Tory Burch

Perfect for summer, this mini bag is embroidered with 3D daisies.

REGULARLY $248

Perry Bombé Pieced-Strap Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombé Pieced-Strap Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombé Pieced-Strap Mini Bag
Tory Burch

This loved mini-bag comes with two optional straps and is big enough to carry an iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

REGULARLY $298

Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather
Tory Burch
Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather
Tory Burch
Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather
Tory Burch

Tory Burch sandals should be a staple in every warm-weather wardrobe.

REGULARLY $198

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch
Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch
Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch

A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $448

Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Tory Burch
Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Tory Burch
Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Tory Burch

Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session.

REGULARLY $138

Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack
Tory Burch
PERRY NYLON MIXED-STITCH ZIP BACKPACK
Tory Burch
Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack
Tory Burch

Add some serious style to your next walk, hike or bike ride.

REGULARLY $298

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote
Tory Burch
Perry Triple-Compartment Tote
Tory Burch
Perry Triple-Compartment Tote
Tory Burch

This multitasking tote is made from Italian pebbled leather and has contrast-color eclectic details throughout, including hand-painted raw edges. The center zip pocket fits a 13-inch laptop.

REGULARLY $348

Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote
Tory Burch

This matte coated canvas bag has a zipper for added security.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reformation Sale: 30% Off Sitewide -- Dress Styles, Jeans and More

Forever 21 Sale: 50% Off Select Styles

Urban Outfitters Sale: Take 30% Off Women's Swim

Charles and Keith Sale: Take Up to 50% Off on Shoes and More