Now's the time to save at Tory Burch -- even on new fashion styles from the popular women's brand.

Right now, you can take up to 60% off designer items from the Tory Burch collection. You'll get a sale discount on must-have additions to your closet including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory sport with the Semi-Annual sale. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns. You'll also get an extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Printed Ruffle Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Ruffle Dress Tory Burch A breezy ruffled sundress perfect for warm summer days. REGULARLY $358 $187 at Tory Burch

Ella Mini Puffer Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Mini Puffer Tote Tory Burch This tote is made of lightweight satin with oversized, cloud-soft quilting, perfect for all your essentials. REGULARLY $278 $142 at Tory Burch

Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch A dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe. REGULARLY $278 $142 at Tory Burch

Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop Tory Burch These flip-flops feature a wedge sole and the season’s vibrant floral prints. REGULARLY $78 $37 at Tory Burch

Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Mini Bag Tory Burch Perfect for summer, this mini bag is embroidered with 3D daisies. REGULARLY $248 $127 at Tory Burch

Perry Bombé Pieced-Strap Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Bombé Pieced-Strap Mini Bag Tory Burch This loved mini-bag comes with two optional straps and is big enough to carry an iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. REGULARLY $298 $209 at Tory Burch

Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather Tory Burch Tory Burch Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather Tory Burch Tory Burch sandals should be a staple in every warm-weather wardrobe. REGULARLY $198 $120 at Tory Burch

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $448 $202 at Tory Burch

Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings Tory Burch Tory Burch Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings Tory Burch Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session. REGULARLY $138 $90 at Tory Burch

Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack Tory Burch Add some serious style to your next walk, hike or bike ride. REGULARLY $298 $157 at Tory Burch

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Tory Burch This multitasking tote is made from Italian pebbled leather and has contrast-color eclectic details throughout, including hand-painted raw edges. The center zip pocket fits a 13-inch laptop. REGULARLY $348 $180 at Tory Burch

Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Tory Burch This matte coated canvas bag has a zipper for added security. $298 at Tory Burch

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reformation Sale: 30% Off Sitewide -- Dress Styles, Jeans and More

Forever 21 Sale: 50% Off Select Styles

Urban Outfitters Sale: Take 30% Off Women's Swim

Charles and Keith Sale: Take Up to 50% Off on Shoes and More