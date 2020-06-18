Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 60% Off on Totes, Sandals, Dresses and More with Semi-Annual Sale
Now's the time to save at Tory Burch -- even on new fashion styles from the popular women's brand.
Right now, you can take up to 60% off designer items from the Tory Burch collection. You'll get a sale discount on must-have additions to your closet including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory sport with the Semi-Annual sale. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns. You'll also get an extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA.
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.
A breezy ruffled sundress perfect for warm summer days.
This tote is made of lightweight satin with oversized, cloud-soft quilting, perfect for all your essentials.
A dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe.
These flip-flops feature a wedge sole and the season’s vibrant floral prints.
Perfect for summer, this mini bag is embroidered with 3D daisies.
This loved mini-bag comes with two optional straps and is big enough to carry an iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.
Tory Burch sandals should be a staple in every warm-weather wardrobe.
A summer dress in a vibrant color is an instant mood booster.
Chic workout leggings for your next at-home fitness session.
Add some serious style to your next walk, hike or bike ride.
This multitasking tote is made from Italian pebbled leather and has contrast-color eclectic details throughout, including hand-painted raw edges. The center zip pocket fits a 13-inch laptop.
This matte coated canvas bag has a zipper for added security.
