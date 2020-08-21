Tory Burch Sale: Up to 70% Off Shoes, Handbags, Clothing and Tory Sport
Now's the time for extra savings at Tory Burch! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.
The Tory Burch Private Sale happens only twice a year. You'll get a discount on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
These retro and classic Tory Burch Chelsea Wedges are perfect for the office or after hours.
This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink, blue and black. This bowler bag is available for 60% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale.
The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag.
This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black.
These Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandals are a dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe.
These Tory Burch fun flip-flops feature a graphic footbed and printed straps.
This Tory Burch four-piece set for carrying beauty products on the go or stashing them in style in your bathroom.
This Tory Burch summer dress in this vibrant yellow color is an instant mood booster.
