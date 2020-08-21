Now's the time for extra savings at Tory Burch! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.

The Tory Burch Private Sale happens only twice a year. You'll get a discount on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale.

Chelsea Wedge Tory Burch Tory Burch Chelsea Wedge Tory Burch These retro and classic Tory Burch Chelsea Wedges are perfect for the office or after hours. ORIGINALLY $278 $149 at Tory Burch

Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink, blue and black. This bowler bag is available for 60% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale. ORIGINALLY $498 $199 at Tory Burch

Ella Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag. ORIGINALLY $398 $279 at Tory Burch

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black. ORIGINALLY $278 $189 at Tory Burch

Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch These Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandals are a dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe. REGULARLY $278 $133 at Tory Burch

Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch These Tory Burch fun flip-flops feature a graphic footbed and printed straps. REGULARLY $58 $39 at Tory Burch

Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set Tory Burch This Tory Burch four-piece set for carrying beauty products on the go or stashing them in style in your bathroom. REGULARLY $278 $119 at Tory Burch

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch This Tory Burch summer dress in this vibrant yellow color is an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $448 $149 at Tory Burch

