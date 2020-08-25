Shopping

Tory Burch Sale: Up to 72% Off Handbags, Shoes, Clothing and Tory Sport

Published
Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch sale! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.

The Tory Burch Private Sale happens only twice a year. Sign in with your email to unlock the exclusive sale event, which ends on Aug. 24. You'll get a discount up to 70% off on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns. 

Tory Burch now offers cloth face masks. Pre-order the face mask set, which includes five printed masks, for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale.

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has just been marked down even further to $219 (while supplies last).

ORIGINALLY $378

Chelsea Wedge
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Chelsea Wedge
Tory Burch
Chelsea Wedge
Tory Burch

These retro and classic Tory Burch Chelsea Wedges are perfect for the office or after hours.

ORIGINALLY $278

Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Perry Small Satchel
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink and black. This bowler bag is available for 40% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale.

ORIGINALLY $498

Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag
Tory Burch

The Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag by Tory Burch got another markdown. Get this classic handbag with a modern twist, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $378

McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch
McGraw Straw Shopper Tote
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for $199 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $398

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black.

ORIGINALLY $278

Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag is made of soft chevron quilted leather and is a whopping 72% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $698

Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag is on sale for a whopping $279 off the retail price. 

ORIGINALLY $398

McGraw Shearling Carryall
Tory Burch
Tory Burch McGraw Shearling Carryall
Tory Burch
McGraw Shearling Carryall
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch McGraw Shearling Carryall is everything---what a perfect addition to your fall and winter wardrobe.

ORIGINALLY $598

Ella Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch

The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag. Take $159 off this handbag, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $398

Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Frieda Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandals are a dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe.

REGULARLY $278

Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch
Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch fun flip-flops feature a graphic footbed and printed straps.

REGULARLY $58

Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set
Tory Burch
Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set
Tory Burch
Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch four-piece set for carrying beauty products on the go or stashing them in style in your bathroom.

REGULARLY $278

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch
Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch
Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch summer dress in this vibrant yellow color is an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $448

Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch

Tory Burch will not be making a profit on face mask sales. The $35 price includes the cost to produce and a $10 donation that will be divided between International Medical Corps and Tory Burch Foundation with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization.

 

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

