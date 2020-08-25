Tory Burch Sale: Up to 72% Off Handbags, Shoes, Clothing and Tory Sport
Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch sale! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.
The Tory Burch Private Sale happens only twice a year. Sign in with your email to unlock the exclusive sale event, which ends on Aug. 24. You'll get a discount up to 70% off on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.
Tory Burch now offers cloth face masks. Pre-order the face mask set, which includes five printed masks, for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.
Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale.
This Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has just been marked down even further to $219 (while supplies last).
These retro and classic Tory Burch Chelsea Wedges are perfect for the office or after hours.
This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink and black. This bowler bag is available for 40% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale.
The Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag by Tory Burch got another markdown. Get this classic handbag with a modern twist, while supplies last.
The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for $199 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black.
The Tory Burch Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag is made of soft chevron quilted leather and is a whopping 72% off, while supplies last.
This Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag is on sale for a whopping $279 off the retail price.
This Tory Burch McGraw Shearling Carryall is everything---what a perfect addition to your fall and winter wardrobe.
The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag. Take $159 off this handbag, while supplies last.
These Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandals are a dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe.
These Tory Burch fun flip-flops feature a graphic footbed and printed straps.
This Tory Burch four-piece set for carrying beauty products on the go or stashing them in style in your bathroom.
This Tory Burch summer dress in this vibrant yellow color is an instant mood booster.
Tory Burch will not be making a profit on face mask sales. The $35 price includes the cost to produce and a $10 donation that will be divided between International Medical Corps and Tory Burch Foundation with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization.
See all sale items at Tory Burch.
