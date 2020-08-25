Now's the time for extra savings at the Tory Burch sale! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating the end of summer with a big sale.

The Tory Burch Private Sale happens only twice a year. Sign in with your email to unlock the exclusive sale event, which ends on Aug. 24. You'll get a discount up to 70% off on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Tory Burch now offers cloth face masks. Pre-order the face mask set, which includes five printed masks, for $35. These reusable designs feature two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, contoured wire for the nose, adjustable ear loops and interior pocket for filters.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.

Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale.

Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Ella Floral Quilted Tote Bag has just been marked down even further to $219 (while supplies last). ORIGINALLY $378 $219 at Tory Burch

Chelsea Wedge Tory Burch Tory Burch Chelsea Wedge Tory Burch These retro and classic Tory Burch Chelsea Wedges are perfect for the office or after hours. ORIGINALLY $278 $149 at Tory Burch

Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel Tory Burch This Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel is available in three colors: pink and black. This bowler bag is available for 40% off during the Tory Burch Private Sale. ORIGINALLY $498 $299 at Tory Burch

Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag Tory Burch The Ella Clear Mini Tote Bag by Tory Burch got another markdown. Get this classic handbag with a modern twist, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $378 $219 at Tory Burch

McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote Tory Burch The Tory Burch McGraw Straw Shopper Tote is on sale for $199 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $199 at Tory Burch

Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Perry Bombé Matte Mini Bag is available in Brilliant Orange, Bright Carnation, Mint Chip, Bluewood and Black. ORIGINALLY $278 $189 at Tory Burch

Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag Tory Burch The Tory Burch Kira Chevron Floral Patchwork Bucket Bag is made of soft chevron quilted leather and is a whopping 72% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $698 $199 at Tory Burch

Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Robinson Floral Interior Convertible Shoulder Bag is on sale for a whopping $279 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $398 $119 at Tory Burch

McGraw Shearling Carryall Tory Burch Tory Burch McGraw Shearling Carryall Tory Burch This Tory Burch McGraw Shearling Carryall is everything---what a perfect addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $598 $299 at Tory Burch

Ella Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch The Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is a new take on a classic Tory Burch classic bag. Take $159 off this handbag, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $239 at Tory Burch

Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandal Tory Burch These Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Sandals are a dressed-up take on the quintessential beach shoe. REGULARLY $278 $139 at Tory Burch

Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch These Tory Burch fun flip-flops feature a graphic footbed and printed straps. REGULARLY $58 $39 at Tory Burch

Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Nylon Print Cosmetic Set Tory Burch This Tory Burch four-piece set for carrying beauty products on the go or stashing them in style in your bathroom. REGULARLY $278 $119 at Tory Burch

Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Smocked-Shoulder Tie-Front Dress Tory Burch This Tory Burch summer dress in this vibrant yellow color is an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $448 $149 at Tory Burch

See all sale items at Tory Burch.

