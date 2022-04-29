Mother's Day is just a little over a week away. If you're still searching for some ultra-stylish Mother's Day gifts or just want to amp up your personal spring style, you're in luck: Tory Burch is currently offering free 2-day shipping today through Monday, May 2 to get gifts in time for Mother's Day.

Tory Burch's sale added more than 100 spring styles with savings up to 50% off. In addition to the new discounts, Tory Burch also has an under-the-radar Mother's Day gift shop that's filled with handbags, sandals, and jewelry that your mom is sure to appreciate.

Tory Burch Mother's Day Gifts

Whatever you might be looking for — a pair of Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals for spring, a knit cardigan, or leather crossbody bag — you can't really go wrong with a gift from the celeb-loved designer. Ahead, shop our favorite new additions to the Tory Burch Spring Sale.