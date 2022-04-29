Shopping

Tory Burch's Spring Sale Has New Deals on Mother's Day Gifts That Will Arrive by May 8

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Tory Burch Spring Sale 2022
Tory Burch

Mother's Day is just a little over a week away. If you're still searching for some ultra-stylish Mother's Day gifts or just want to amp up your personal spring style, you're in luck: Tory Burch is currently offering free 2-day shipping today through Monday, May 2 to get gifts in time for Mother's Day. 

Tory Burch's sale added more than 100 spring styles with savings up to 50% off. In addition to the new discounts, Tory Burch also has an under-the-radar Mother's Day gift shop that's filled with handbags, sandals, and jewelry that your mom is sure to appreciate. 

Tory Burch Mother's Day Gifts

Whatever you might be looking for — a pair of Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals for spring, a knit cardigan, or leather crossbody bag — you can't really go wrong with a gift from the celeb-loved designer. Ahead, shop our favorite new additions to the Tory Burch Spring Sale

Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit

The geometric floral print on this one-piece swimsuit makes it a statement piece. Pair this with your favorite pair of sandals and a bucket hat and you'll be ready for a day-cation at the beach.

$228$139
Serif-T Stackable Croc Embossed Bracelet
Serif-T Stackable Croc Embossed Bracelet
Tory Burch
Serif-T Stackable Croc Embossed Bracelet

Afraid your Embrace Ambition Bracelet will get lonely on your wrist? Pair it with this cute Serif-T Stackable Croc Embossed Bracelet.

$128$89
Brocade Studio Bag
Tory Burch Brocade Studio Bag
Tory Burch
Brocade Studio Bag

The Brocade Studio Bag is decorated with flowers and birds, which are iconic themes for anyone's spring style. Plus, the retro 90s handbag build makes it even easier to stay on trend this season.

$498$349
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

This green and yellow floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for the rest of spring.

$258$179
Miller Cloud
Miller Cloud
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud

Comfort is considered in every detail of these sandals all while being extremely stylish and light weight.

$228$169
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
Tory Burch
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top

Dress this on-trend wavy top down with jeans or up with a voluminous skirt. The optical pattern is reflective of the season’s irreverent mood. 

$328$229
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Tory Burch
Jeweled Shearling Slide

There's nothing like luxury slides from a luxury brand at a discount. 

$298$129
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan
Tory Burch
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan

A fresh take on a timeless design, Tory Burch's ribbed cardigan is an ideal lightweight layering piece. 

$328$149
Cashmere Blend Hoodie
Tory Burch Cashmere Blend Hoodie
Tory Burch
Cashmere Blend Hoodie

Imagine riding out the rest of winter in this cashmere blend hoodie. Now make it a reality at a 50% discount. 

$598$299
Silk Twill Pajama Set
Tory Burch Silk Twill Pajama Set
Tory Burch
Silk Twill Pajama Set

Get ready for bed in this lightweight silk pajama set, complete with a floral pattern that's ready for spring.

$598$419
Origami Straw Shark Bag
Shark mini bag
Tory Burch
Origami Straw Shark Bag

We love the textural element this mini purse brings to any outfit. Plus, despite its small size, it fits up to the largest models of iPhones and Samsungs, so you can tell everyone about it.

$498$299
Silk Scarf Pant
Silk Scarf Pant
Tory Burch
Silk Scarf Pant

Make your holiday vacation dreams a reality with these ultra-luxe silk pants, inspired by Tory's parents. We recommend pairing them with the matching caftan for a luxurious loungewear look. 

$498$219
Ella Bouclé Chain Mini Tote
Ella Bouclé Chain Mini Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Bouclé Chain Mini Tote

Tory Burch's classic lightweight tote is updated in French bouclé with an embroidered logo. The leather-wrapped chain strap adds a luxurious touch while staying ideal for every day and getaways. 

$698$489
Tory Charm Shearling Mule
Shearling Mule
Tory Burch
Tory Charm Shearling Mule

Keep your feet warm through the winter months with these impossibly comfortable mules made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look.

$328$129
Multi-Button Twill Crepe Jacket
Twill Crepe Jacket
Tory Burch
Multi-Button Twill Crepe Jacket

We're totally obsessed with Tory's 70s-inspired prints and silhouettes, and this structured geometric jacket is no exception.

$698$419

