Tory Burch's Spring Sale Has New Deals on Mother's Day Gifts That Will Arrive by May 8
Mother's Day is just a little over a week away. If you're still searching for some ultra-stylish Mother's Day gifts or just want to amp up your personal spring style, you're in luck: Tory Burch is currently offering free 2-day shipping today through Monday, May 2 to get gifts in time for Mother's Day.
Tory Burch's sale added more than 100 spring styles with savings up to 50% off. In addition to the new discounts, Tory Burch also has an under-the-radar Mother's Day gift shop that's filled with handbags, sandals, and jewelry that your mom is sure to appreciate.
Whatever you might be looking for — a pair of Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals for spring, a knit cardigan, or leather crossbody bag — you can't really go wrong with a gift from the celeb-loved designer. Ahead, shop our favorite new additions to the Tory Burch Spring Sale.
The geometric floral print on this one-piece swimsuit makes it a statement piece. Pair this with your favorite pair of sandals and a bucket hat and you'll be ready for a day-cation at the beach.
Afraid your Embrace Ambition Bracelet will get lonely on your wrist? Pair it with this cute Serif-T Stackable Croc Embossed Bracelet.
The Brocade Studio Bag is decorated with flowers and birds, which are iconic themes for anyone's spring style. Plus, the retro 90s handbag build makes it even easier to stay on trend this season.
This green and yellow floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for the rest of spring.
Comfort is considered in every detail of these sandals all while being extremely stylish and light weight.
Dress this on-trend wavy top down with jeans or up with a voluminous skirt. The optical pattern is reflective of the season’s irreverent mood.
There's nothing like luxury slides from a luxury brand at a discount.
A fresh take on a timeless design, Tory Burch's ribbed cardigan is an ideal lightweight layering piece.
Imagine riding out the rest of winter in this cashmere blend hoodie. Now make it a reality at a 50% discount.
Get ready for bed in this lightweight silk pajama set, complete with a floral pattern that's ready for spring.
We love the textural element this mini purse brings to any outfit. Plus, despite its small size, it fits up to the largest models of iPhones and Samsungs, so you can tell everyone about it.
Make your holiday vacation dreams a reality with these ultra-luxe silk pants, inspired by Tory's parents. We recommend pairing them with the matching caftan for a luxurious loungewear look.
Tory Burch's classic lightweight tote is updated in French bouclé with an embroidered logo. The leather-wrapped chain strap adds a luxurious touch while staying ideal for every day and getaways.
Keep your feet warm through the winter months with these impossibly comfortable mules made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look.
We're totally obsessed with Tory's 70s-inspired prints and silhouettes, and this structured geometric jacket is no exception.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Outdoor Furniture Sales to Transform Your Backyard Space
Nordstrom Spring Sale: Last Day to Save Up to 80%
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Mushroom Pearl Necklace Is On Sale for $30
The Dyson Airwrap Is Back in Stock at Sephora Today
10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More
The Best At-Home Gym Equipment: Take $400 Off The Mirror
Save $80 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier