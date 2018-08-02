Kylie Jenner might be at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

MTV announced on Wednesday, Aug. 8, that Travis Scott, Jenner's boyfriend and father of her child, will be performing at the highly anticipated event. In addition to the 26-year-old rapper, Post Malone will be hitting the stage for a special performance.

But that's not all! Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Logic with Ryan Tedder will be putting on a show at the VMAs, airing live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Also at this year's ceremony, Jennifer Lopez will receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will be performing for the first time at the VMAs since 2001.

Meanwhile, Cardi B leads the nominations this year with 10 nods, while Beyonce and JAY-Z follow with eight, and Childish Gambino and Drake round out the most-honored artists with seven each. Fans can vote in eight of the most popular categories via VMA.MTV.com up until Friday, Aug. 10. Voting for the "Best New Artist" category will stay open until the live broadcast.

Here's more on Lopez's big honor, which her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, recently revealed got her "choked up."

