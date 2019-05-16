Trey Songz is a new father!

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news, along with a heartwarming photo of his adorable baby boy.

"My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace," the artist, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, captioned the sweet snapshot showing his newborn son sleeping in a bassinet and wearing a super cute onesie covered in bears.

Songz' announcement came nearly nine hours after he first sparked speculation that he's become a dad when he shared a more cryptic snapshot of his hand on his baby's tiny foot.

The singer, who had not previously addressed the fact that he was planning on becoming a father, captioned the black-and-white photo simply with a heart emoji.

This is Songz's first child, and the singer -- who had not been romantically linked with anyone recently in public -- did not address who his son's mother is.

Congrats to the new parents on their bundle of joy.

