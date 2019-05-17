Trisha Paytas Loses 55K Subscribers After h3h3, Nikocado Avocado Feuds

Trisha Paytas is the latest YouTuber to lose subscribers amid drama.

As the James Charles and Tati Westbrook feud continues to rock the vlogger world, Paytas is likewise attracting drama of her own, reportedly losing more than 55,000 subscribers in the last week as a result.

Her woes began earlier this month when Ethan Klein -- who along with his wife, Hila Klein, produces the YouTube channel h3h3 Productions -- criticized Paytas and other influencers for editing their photos to be "unrecognizable."

In response to the video, Paytas tweeted that Klein is "a disgusting piece of s**t" adding that his video is "predatory" and "harmful to young girls." She also pointed out that he used photos from different days to make his argument and told him to delete the video slamming her.

hey @h3h3productions - you are a disgusting piece of shit. your recent video is not only predatory - its also HARMFUL to young girls — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 9, 2019

not only that - ur using photos of different days to make your "point" - which by the way is just straight up bullying. I've never seen a more trash video in my life. @h3h3productions - like u r actually a piece of shit — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 9, 2019

delete your video @h3h3productions - you piece of shit. any young girls who watched it - you are enough - please watch the ending of this video I just posted. YOU ARE ENOUGH. with or without makeup. do what you got to do to get thru https://t.co/TxEGGN0qkD — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 9, 2019

Paytas continued her response by posting an 18-minute video about the clip, writing alongside it that the reason she's so "pissed off about that dumba** video" is the worry that young girls could start "taking their own lives over middle-aged 'men' bullying them."

the reason I'm so pissed off about that dumbass video is not about me at all, heck I posted that side by side on my own instagram a month ago to show my "ugly" me vs "pretty" its about young girls taking their own lives over middle aged "men" bullying them https://t.co/TxEGGN0qkD — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 9, 2019

After Paytas encouraged Klein's wife to "divorce" her husband -- whom she labeled as "disgusting" and "ignorant" -- Klein fired back, writing, "Who is this rude person? I don't recognize her from her profile picture. Anyone know?"

Paytas' response to that particular tweet focused on her depression. She also wrote that "suicide from bullying is f**king real." In the week since the feud, Paytas' has reportedly lost more than 55,000 subscribers, while h3h3 has reportedly gained upwards of 50,000.

Who is this rude person? I don't recognize her from her profile picture. Anyone know? https://t.co/tI06H4qzMC — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) May 9, 2019

You say you’ve suffered from depression,I suffer from it on the day to day,ur jokes are so disgusting and so damaging and u still take zero credibility. I show myself “ugly” every single day. Do some research u ignorant asshole https://t.co/TxEGGN0qkD see me in all my hideousness — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 9, 2019

While Paytas' drama with h3h3 has been relatively quiet, another rift is only heating up, this one with Nikocado Avocado. In a video posted to his channel, Nikocado claimed that, after Paytas was impressed by Nikocado's cover of her song, she apparently reached out to arrange a collaboration. Nikocado, who lives in Colombia, said he flew to Los Angeles to meet with Paytas, but, after multiple times reaching out, he claimed that she never responded.

Paytas posted a 43-minute response video, denying that she agreed to meet Nikocado, adding, "I was never going to collab. I don't know where that came from."

Fellow YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar" Keem of the YouTube channel DramaAlert, however, went through Paytas' social media and found that she mentioned collaborating with Nikocado more than once.

In a second, 55-minute response video, Paytas claimed that there was "something a little off" about Nikocado and described him as "obsessive." Nikocado has reportedly gained more than 83,000 subscribers in the last week.

Watch the video below for more YouTube drama.

