Tristan Thompson took to social media on Saturday to share a cute snap with his daughter, True.

The basketball star posted a snap on Instagram showing him hanging on a gymnasium floor with the 15-month-old cutie, who he shares with ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

The photo showed the little girl sitting with her dad with her foot on a toy ball, with the pair both rocking black shorts.

“Twins. 🙏🏾😍🙌🏾 ,” Thompson, 28, captioned the photo.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian addressed True’s resemblance to Thompson, who she broke up with in February, noting that she didn’t have an issue with their shared looks.

“I know Khloé hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him,” an Instagram user wrote on a pic comparing the two.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” Kardashian commented in response. “People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!”

Meanwhile, Kardashian explained how she chose True’s name during a recent video for Vogue, sharing how her great-grandfather was named True, while her grandfather had True as his middle name.

"At dinner one night, when I was looking for baby names, MJ, my grandmother, said, 'You should name the baby True,'” the reality star said. “I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I actually love that name.' I love that there's family history, there's a story behind it."

See more on the Kardashians below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Talks Dating After Tristan Thompson Alleged Cheating Scandal (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Meaning Behind True's Name in New Beauty Video for 'Vogue'

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Criticism Over Daughter True’s Toy Bentley

Related Gallery