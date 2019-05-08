Troy Dean Shafer, 'Nashville Flipped' Star, Dead at 38

Troy Dean Shafer, the star of DIY Network’s Nashville Flipped,has died at the age of 38.

The reality star died on April 28, according to multiple reports. His cause of death is unknown at the time. Upon hearing the news of Shafer's passing, a representative for DIY Network released a statement to ET expressing their condolences.

"The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series Nashville Flipped," the statement reads. "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Shafer's brother, Tim, told TMZ that he died unexpectedly in his sleep and that Shafer's death came as a shock to his family, as he did not have any known medical condition. A toxicology report is expected in the coming weeks.

Nashville Flipped premiered in 2016 and followed Shafer, his wife, Becky, and a team of construction managers as they remodeled homes from the 1800s and early 1900s, restoring original features and preserving as much character as possible.

He also worked on Restoring Nashville for two pilot episodes that aired in October 2018.

Shafer is survived by his parents, Timothy and Janet Shafer, brother, niece and aunt and uncles.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Max Azria, BCBG Founder and Designer, Dead at 70

'Star Wars' Actor Peter Mayhew, Who Played Chewbacca, Dead at 74 After Suffering a Heart Attack

John Singleton, 'Boyz n the Hood' Director, Dead at 51

Related Gallery