Tax Day is less than a week away on Monday, April 15, so now is the time to finish filing. Because taxes are confusing enough, having the right tax software can not only simplify the tax filing process, but also help you find big tax breaks you otherwise would't find on your own.

If you are one of the many Americans considering TurboTax by Intuit as a tool to help file taxes correctly and on time, there's a deal online you'll want to take advantage of right now. You can save up to 20% on TurboTax 2023, making the easy-to-use service more affordable.

TurboTax allows you to start filing your taxes for free, and pay when you actually file. With its intuitive tools, TurboTax will ask simple step-by-step questions and give you the tax deductions and credits you're eligible for based on your answers.

For simple individual tax returns, TurboTax does have a free option. The TurboTax deals are great for the paid software when filing for more complicated returns. While pricey, TurboTax makes it easy to prepare your return with guidance and comprehensive coverage. To help you get your taxes done quickly and accurately and with the biggest refund, there are three TurboTax service options to choose from.

Self-filing with TurboTax 2023 often costs as much as $129 to file, but right now the maximum to file is just $71.20. The discount only applies to TurboTax online federal products, which means no state products are included in the savings. Once you finish your federal return, TurboTax will automatically transfer your information and give you the option of adding on a state return for an extra charge.

For on-demand help from experts as you do your taxes, TurboTax Live Assisted is for you. From answering questions as you go to a final review before you file, this option is great for stocks, crypto, bonds, ESPPs and more. According to TurboTax, each expert has an average of 10 years' experience.

With this TurboTax deal, the maximum for this service is $135, down from $219. You can also add your state refund for an extra $49.

If you would rather just have a tax expert do taxes for you, Full Service is TurboTax's most comprehensive option. Experts are matched to your unique needs and they can work with you in real time to get your taxes done as soon as the same day. Per TuboTax's website, they only sign and file when they know it's 100% accurate and you’re getting the best outcome possible.

During the sale, TurboTax Live Full Service starts at $80 with state filings costing an additional $49.

Best TurboTax Deals on Amazon

Right now, Amazon has discounts on three TurboTax products to file your 2023 taxes early. Each of these tax softwares has a user-friendly interface and includes step-by-step guidance to ensure accuracy and maximize deductions.

For those with a simpler tax situation looking to maximize tax deductions and credits, TurboTax Deluxe 2023 is now $44.99 on Amazon, which is $25 off its original price of $69.99. If you have investments and rental property income, TurboTax Premier 2023 is now on sale for just $82.99 — $22 off its original cost of $104.99. Self-employed individuals or those who own a small business, TurboTax Home & Business 2023 is $24 off, bringing the price down to $95.99.

