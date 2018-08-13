Is Ellen DeGeneres going to pull the plug on her mega-hit daytime talk show soon?

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the show’s DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday to get some answers.

“I can't tell you anything about that, but I can tell you that I'll be just as sad,” tWitch replied when asked about the retirement rumors. “I mean, it's an amazing place to be in the afternoon, but you know what, she's also put in mad years, right? So it's like at some point in time, I feel like it's going to have to end, but as far as an actual year, I have no idea, but we're just enjoying it.”

The DJ went on to communicate that DeGeneres has his full support on the issue as well as conveying how much the show means to him.

“It’s more than just like … she’s a mentor, she’s a friend, she’s a teacher. It’s awesome, man," he shared.

In January, DeGeneres sat down for an interview with Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb on her own show's set, where she was asked what’s next in her career and she broached the topic of retirement.

"I don’t know [what I’m looking forward to],” she said. “That’s why I’m going to keep doing this until I figure that out. I’m not looking forward to retiring because I love doing this.”

Not only is the 60-year-old comedian not slowing down, she’s returning to stand-up for the first time in 15 years! On Aug. 10, she kicked off a three-city comedy tour at San Diego’s Balboa Theater. She’ll also be heading to San Francisco and Seattle, where a Netflix special will be filmed.

