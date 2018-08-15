Tyra Banks is just a doll when it comes to sharing juicy details about the upcoming Life-Size sequel!

ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the stunner on the red carpet for America’s Got Talent's Season 13 live show at the Dolby Theatre in LA on Tuesday, where she shared an update on the long-gestating follow-up to her 2000 Disney film co-starring Lindsay Lohan.

“Oh Eve is Eve 2.0,” she shared. “I am proud of this movie. Like, I really think it’s gonna be the biggest holiday movie of the year. Yes, I said it!”

The original film tells the story of Casey (Lohan), a young girl who accidentally brings a Barbie-esque doll named Eve (Banks) to life while attempting to resurrect her mother, who died two years prior. Naturally, Eve and Casey get in a number of adventures before the spell is broken and the life-size doll returns to her plastic form.

So, will Lohan play any kind of role in the upcoming second film? “I mean, c’mon,” Banks demurred when asked. “I’m executive producing [the movie]. Come on.” When pushed for more, Banks added, “Do you think I’m a fool?” When Directo said, “No,” she replied, “Exactly! So what do you think that means? You know. Hello, holla!” That certainly sounds like a confirmation!

Although details of the sequel have not been released, it was announced in July that Francia Raisa is co-starring in the film, which is set to arrive this coming holiday season.

