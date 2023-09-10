Sales & Deals

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Shop Today's Best Deals on Benefit, Clinique, Urban Decay and More

Mascara
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:07 AM PDT, September 10, 2023

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is on now through September 16 with 50% off your favorite products.

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back for Fall 2023. Now through Saturday, September 16, some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves on the market are 50% off. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's tree-week-long sale happens twice a year and it is always packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This month, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Sunday Riley, Perricone MD, Foreo, Tarte, OSEA and plenty more top brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Sunday, September 10

Clinique All About Eyes Eye Cream

Clinique All About Eyes Eye Cream
Ulta

Clinique All About Eyes Eye Cream

Reduce puffiness and under-eye circles with this rich eye cream from Clinique. 

$38 $19

Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Glide on a smooth and precise line with Benefit's liquid eyeliner. The quick-dry, waterproof formula lasts 24-hours and dries to a natural-matte finish. 

$22 $11

Shop Now

Urban Decay Hydromaniac Tinted Moisturizer

Urban Decay Hydromaniac Tinted Moisturizer
Ulta

Urban Decay Hydromaniac Tinted Moisturizer

Hydromaniac Tinted Moisturizer is a nourishing, longwear medium coverage dewy foundation infused with kombucha filtrate and marula oil for glowy skin.

$33 $17

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Tip Precision Eyebrow Pencil

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Tip Precision Eyebrow Pencil
Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Tip Precision Eyebrow Pencil

Featuring a unique, triangular tip, Brow Definer's retractable pencil design is ideal for outlining and filling your brows in one fluid motion. 

$26 $13

Shop Now

