Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Shop Today's Best Deals on Peter Thomas Roth, Estée Lauder and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 5:35 PM PDT, September 8, 2023

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is on now through September 16 with 50% off your favorite products.

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back for Fall 2023. Now through Saturday, September 16, some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves on the market are 50% off. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's tree-week-long sale happens twice a year and it is always packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This month, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Sunday Riley, Perricone MD, Foreo, Tarte, OSEA and plenty more top brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Friday, September 8

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer
Ulta

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer

Drenches your skin with protective moisture from a 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex. Per the brand, this moisturizer helps increase the look of skin thickness, firmness and elasticity to combat the drying effects of external dehydrators.

$58 $29

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel
Ulta

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel

We love an interactive product, and this peeling gel is all kinds of fun. Use and watch as impurities visibly lift and peel away, leaving behind impossibly clear and smooth skin.

$49 $25

Shop Now

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Crème Moisturizer

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Crème Moisturizer
Ulta

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Crème Moisturizer

With 99% naturally derived Hibiscus Morning Bloom and exclusive Moringa Extracts, you’ll empower your skin to reveal its youth potential. Your skin can have it all: Firmness. Strength. Radiance.​​​​​​​

$103 $52

Shop Now

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Restorative Crème Moisturizer

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Restorative Crème Moisturizer
Ulta

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Restorative Crème Moisturizer

This rich, ultra-nourishing, multiaction cream is specially concentrated for night. It leaves skin feeling firmer and significantly reduces the look of lines while you sleep.

$103 $52

Shop Now

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme SPF 15

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme SPF 15
Amazon

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme SPF 15

Give skin more bounce and reduce the look of lines and wrinkles with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that encourages skin's natural power to amplify collagen and elastin.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist

Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
Ulta

Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist

Hyaluronic acid and squalane add to Beekman 1802's facial mist's hydrating properties to keep sensitive skin toned and hydrated all day.

$34 $17

Shop Now

