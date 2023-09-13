It's the last week of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. Shop today's best deals on your favorite products.
There's only one more week left of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so if your cosmetic bag or medicine cabinet could use a refresh, now's the time to save. The semi-annual beauty sale will wrap on Saturday, September 16, so there's still time to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.
This week, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Tarte and OSEA. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Wednesday, September 13
PMD Personal Microderm Pro
The customizable Personal Microderm Pro combines patented spinning disc technology with perfectly calibrated vacuum suction to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores.
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila's brilliantly long-wearing liquid eyeshadow catches the light to glisten and glow on your eyes like the dazzling dance of light on water.
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
Get a healthy glow sans skin damage with bronzing mousse from St Tropez. The easy-to-use formula develops into a natural-looking tan that won’t leave your sheets all sticky.
Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream
This brightening eye balm from Origins is great for tackling undereye puffiness, age spots and evening up the skin's texture.
