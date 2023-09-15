Sales & Deals

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Shop Today's Best Deals on Sunday Riley, OSEA, Benefit and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Eyeshadow
Ulta
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:05 AM PDT, September 15, 2023

We're in the final stretch of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. Shop today's best deals on your favorite products.

There's only two days left of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so if your cosmetic bag or medicine cabinet could use a refresh, now's the time to save. The semi-annual beauty sale will wrap on Saturday, September 16, so there's still time to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This weekend, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Sunday Riley, Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte and OSEA. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Friday, September 15

OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum

OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum
Ulta

OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum

This fast-absorbing, concentrated serum has been clinically proven to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Powered by hyaluronic acid, seaweed and snow mushroom, it keeps your skin hydrated any time of day.

$88 $44

Shop Now

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil
Ulta

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil

Get 50% off a transforming night oil that boosts the look and feel of skin plumpness overnight while visibly improving the appearance of wrinkles, redness, and pores.

$55 $28

Shop Now

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealers

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealers
Ulta

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealers

IT Cosmetics' #1 best-selling*under-eye concealer for dark circles, dark spots and more provides flawless full coverage for up to 24 hours.

$29 $15

Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

The slim brush of Benefit's BADgal BANG! mascara keeps your lashes clump-free and ensures each lash is covered from root to tip.

$28 $14

Shop Now

