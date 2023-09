There's only two days left of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so if your cosmetic bag or medicine cabinet could use a refresh, now's the time to save. The semi-annual beauty sale will wrap on Saturday, September 16, so there's still time to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This weekend, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Sunday Riley, Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte and OSEA. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Friday, September 15

OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum Ulta OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum This fast-absorbing, concentrated serum has been clinically proven to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Powered by hyaluronic acid, seaweed and snow mushroom, it keeps your skin hydrated any time of day. $88 $44 Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: